MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Disapproves Of Sister Kritika's Chapatis, Says 'No Compromise On Food Quality'

Kartik Aaryan Disapproves Of Sister Kritika's Chapatis, Says 'No Compromise On Food Quality'

From posting hilarious pictures to making goofy videos and conducting interactive sessions, Kartik has been doing his best to lighten up the mood of people during the lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
Share this:

One should head to actor Kartik Aaryan's social media accounts to get entertained amid the ongoing lockdown period.

From posting hilarious pictures to making goofy videos and conducting interactive sessions, Kartik has been doing his best to lighten up the mood of people.

And now on Sunday, he is back with another goofy video, which he has made with his sister.

In the video, the "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" actor can be seen taking a bit of his chapati and clearly hates it. He then moved towards his sister, held her braid and turned her around.

"No compromise on food quality," he captioned the video.

The siblings' video has left netizens in splits.

A user commented: "Hahahaa."

Another one wrote: "Thank you for making us laugh."

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,175

    +880*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,265

    +1,149*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,547

    +245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    543

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,614,831

    +53,632*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,403,963

    +93,391*

  • Cured/Discharged

    623,903

    +33,221*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,229

    +6,538*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres