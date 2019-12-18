Kartik Aaryan Does Salman Khan's Munna Badman Hua in Hilarious Pati Patni Aur Woh Style, Watch Video

Salman Khan is on his toes to promote his upcoming film Dabangg 3. From travelling to different cities to promoting show the show on television the actor leaving no stone unturned. He has also started a number of social media challenges like #SayItLikeChulbulPandey and #MunnnaBadnamHuaChallenge.

Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh took up the Munna Badnam Hua Challenge with his own twist. The actor performed on the song with a dance crew combining the steps of his Dheeme Dheeme song. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Munna Badnaam hua ‘BHAI’ ke Liye@BeingSalmanKhan @sonakshisinha #MunnaBadnaamHuaChallenge (sic)."

Impressed by the video, Sonakshi Sinha commented on the video and wrote "Amaaaaaaaaaaze!!!! (sic)." Take a look at the video:

Munna Badnam Hua has become quite popular with the audience. Salman along with Prabhu Deva and Kiccha Sudeep are often seen doing the hook step of the song at a number of promotional events.

Earlier at The Kapil Sharma show, Arbaaz Khan, who was accompanied by director Prabhu Deva, Kiccha Sudeep and the movie's leading ladies Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar spoke about Munna Badnam and said, "We were looking for an item song for Dabangg 3 like we had Munni Badnam in Dabangg 1 and Fevicol in Dabangg 2. We were on a hunt to find a tod for Munni Badnam to put in Dabangg 3. Salman called me at 1:30 am in the night asking to rush and meet him. He said he got the perfect solution for Munni Badnaam."

Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20. Apart from the original Hindi version, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

