Kartik Aaryan Drops Cutest of All Video of a Child Singing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Hare Ram Hare Krishna; Watch

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film seems unstoppable at the box office as it has racked up, as of June 7, over Rs 157.07 crore in the Indian market and crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide. While the fever of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not going down among the audiences, Kartik makes sure he acknowledges all the efforts people are making to keep the film – ‘the talk of the town.’ Recently, the actor shared a cute clip of a child belting out the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song Hare Ram Hare Krishna, while praying. The video will leave surely impress you.

In the clip, a young boy can be seen seated inside a temple of a house. He then starts singing the popular song, Hare Ram Hare Krishna. Following this, the lady who was sitting next to him sings along too. Later in the video, the boy can be heard saying, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Sweetest video.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Fans were quick to drop hilarious comments. “This is next level shizzz,” an Instagram user wrote, while many called it “cute.” “Hyeeeeee the way this song made a special place in everyone’s heart,” another wrote. “Jo kartik se jaale woh zara side se chale (Those who get jealous of Kartik, should walk by the side,” a third commented. The clip has so far amassed over 2 million views.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. It is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel.

Last week, the actor was tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharing a snap of himself with folded hands Kartik wrote, “Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya (Everything was going on positive, COVID couldn’t see it).”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.