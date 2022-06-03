Kartik Aaryan Drops Edited Video of His And Vidya Balan's 'Ami Je Tomar', Recalls How Nervous He Was

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film surpassed all expectations and received an overwhelming response from the audience. In the film, Kartik Aaryan also performed on iconic Ami Je Tomar song which originally belonged to Vidya Balan. Days after the film’s release, Kartik Aaryan opened up about how nervous he was to recreate the magic that Vidya had earlier created with Ami Ji Tomar.

On Friday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped an edited video of his and Vidya Balan’s Ami Ji Tomar performance. The clip features several glimpses of Vidya too from the first part of the movie where she can be seen grooving to the climax song. In the caption, Kartik wrote, “This has my heart!! Was terribly nervous to perform on the epic #AmijeTomar Hope I was able to live up” and dropped a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

It was just a day before that Kartik shared another throwback video from the sets of the movie. The video also featured his Manjulika aka Tabu. In the clip, both the actors were seen having the utmost amount of fun on the sets. “Kuch fav moments with my fav Tabu Ji ❤️ Missing all the fun now sach mein #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in theatres ” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The movie is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 movie of the same name. The film revolved around an NRI and his wife, who decided to return to their ancestral house but soon encounter some ghostly activities.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 has already crossed Rs 141 crore at the box office in India and is now inching close to Rs 150 crore mark.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.