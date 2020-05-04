MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Drops Hilarious BTS from His Show Koki Poochega

Kartik Aaryan Drops Hilarious BTS from His Show Koki Poochega

Kartik Aryan was sharing fun sneak peeks of his quarantine life on social media before he became a self-made interviewer.

Share this:

Kartik Aryan was sharing fun sneak peeks of his quarantine life on social media before he became a self-made interviewer. The Luka Chuppi actor found a new way to engage with his online family by means of his new virtual show he calls Koki Poochega on Youtube.

Kartik aka Koki to his family, recently launched the online talk show where he interviews COVID-19 superheroes, and sometimes his close colleagues from the industry.

Today, while setting up his camera to begin the interview, Kartik was interrupted by his mother’s voice. She is heard yelling his name to which Kartik informs that he is taking an interview. His mom replied saying, “Are you giving or taking interview?”

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor giggles and ends the video after saying, “Ha maa, Koki Poochega”.

“Maa ka Jawaab Nahi #KokiPoochega. Link in bio. Youtube | KartikAaryan |,” he wrote in the caption.

So far, Kartik has interviewed a COVID-19 survivor, a doctor, a police officer, a lifestyle coach and filmmaker Farah Khan.

Meanwhile, the Love Aaj Kal actor joined his fellow members from the entertainment business for India’s biggest home concert. He also participated in the Give India initiative on May 3, which featured some of the most renowned names from the showbiz and was showcased on Facebook Live.

On the movie’s front, Kartik is set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Apart from this, Kartik has Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dostana 2 in his kitty, which will also feature newcomer Lakshya.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres