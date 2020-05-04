Kartik Aaryan Drops Hilarious BTS from His Show Koki Poochega

Kartik Aryan was sharing fun sneak peeks of his quarantine life on social media before he became a self-made interviewer. The Luka Chuppi actor found a new way to engage with his online family by means of his new virtual show he calls Koki Poochega on Youtube.

Kartik aka Koki to his family, recently launched the online talk show where he interviews COVID-19 superheroes, and sometimes his close colleagues from the industry.

Today, while setting up his camera to begin the interview, Kartik was interrupted by his mother’s voice. She is heard yelling his name to which Kartik informs that he is taking an interview. His mom replied saying, “Are you giving or taking interview?”

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor giggles and ends the video after saying, “Ha maa, Koki Poochega”.

“Maa ka Jawaab Nahi #KokiPoochega. Link in bio. Youtube | KartikAaryan |,” he wrote in the caption.

So far, Kartik has interviewed a COVID-19 survivor, a doctor, a police officer, a lifestyle coach and filmmaker Farah Khan.

Meanwhile, the Love Aaj Kal actor joined his fellow members from the entertainment business for India’s biggest home concert. He also participated in the Give India initiative on May 3, which featured some of the most renowned names from the showbiz and was showcased on Facebook Live.

On the movie’s front, Kartik is set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Apart from this, Kartik has Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dostana 2 in his kitty, which will also feature newcomer Lakshya.

Follow @News18Movies for more