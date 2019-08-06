Kartik Aaryan Drops off Sara Ali Khan at Lucknow Airport, Watch Video

Rumoured couple Kartik Arayan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at the Lucknow airport recently, where the former had come to drop off the latter for her flight to Mumbai. Earlier there were reports that Sara had gone to visit Kartik in the City of Nawabs, where he is currently stationed with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday for the shooting of his forthcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Says She Can't Believe Being Paid for Sitting Behind Kartik Aaryan on the Bike

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle shared a video of Kartik and Sara from the Lucknow airport, where the two can be seen hugging each other before saying goodbye, and the same was captured on camera. Later, Sara was also caught by cameras at the Mumbai airport with luggage bags. See video here:

Sara and Kartik became the talk of the town when the former confessed having a celebrity crush on the actor on national television while appearing on Koffee With Karan in 2018. As per latest reports, Kartik also bonds well with Sara's mother Amrita Singh.

Read: Sara Ali Khan's Mother Amrita Singh Doesn't Mind Kartik Aaryan Interrupting Her Video Calls

On the movies front, Kartik is fresh off the success of his last release Luka Chuppi. He has also signed up for Dostana 2, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and a Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel as well. Sara, on the other hand, has Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

Sara and Kartik are coming together for Imtiaz Ali's 2020 romance-drama film. The film does not have an official title yet but is largely referred to as Ali's sequel to 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal.

