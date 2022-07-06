Kartik Aaryan Drops Pictures From His Europe Vacation, Poses With His 'Chicha'

Riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is the latest among the celebrities who have taken off to Europe for a vacation. The actor dropped a stunning snippet from his trip, early on Wednesday, to update his Insta family. In the click, Kartik was seen striking a stunning pose at a riverside. Clad in his casual best, the actor sported a collared sweater atop ripped denim jeans and black boots.

The picture shows Kartik posing with his hands in his pockets ahead of a picturesque view of lush nature and serene water. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote in the caption, “Somewhere in Europe.”



Apart from this, Kartik also dropped a picture of himself posing with an old man, who was coincidentally twinning with him. In the photo, the old man can be seen smoking a pipe, while Kartik in his stylish sunglasses is looking at him while copying his pose. While posing the picture, Kartik hilariously wrote, “Chicha Bhatija”.

Needless to say, the picture was an instant hit among his fans and followers, with the comments section flooded with heart emoticons. Several users started guessing Kartik’s exact location, and Amsterdam was picked by countless fans. One user wrote, “It’s Amsterdam isn’t it?” Another commented, “Amsterdam rite!” and ended with a red heart emoticon.

Before starting his journey, Kartik shared a picture on Tuesday, wherein he revealed that he is going on a boy’s trip to Europe. In the picture, the actor posed with his friends while keeping their backs to the camera. “Euro Trip begins..,” read the caption. Kartik posted the same picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Vacation mode on.” Apart from this, he also dropped a video of an aerial view of Europe, which he clicked during his flight.

