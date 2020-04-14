Kartik Aaryan Drops The Second Episode Of Koki Puchega With Corona Warrior

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently launched his YouTube series Koki Puchega, a talk-show where he will be interviewing coronavirus warriors- doctors, nurses, policemen, and survivors.

The actor's first episode was with Sumiti Singh, one of India's first coronavirus survivors. Within few hours the views on YouTube reached 6 lakh and the teaser on his Instagram crossed 1.7 million views. Now, the actor interviewed the Gujarat based doctor Meemansa Buch.

He took to Instagram to give a sneak-peek of the episode. "Padhaku bachchon pe haste thhe na hum? #KokiPoochega Episode 2 with DOCTOR Meemansa Buch- One of the First Doctors to turn a Patient from Covid-19 Positive to Negative!! Link in Bio #CoronaStopKaroNa," he wrote.

Watch the whole video below:





The actor, who is doing his part spreading awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak, he pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM Relief Funds and was hailed as a true hero off-screen. His 2 minute and 24 seconds long monologue on #CoronaStopKaroNa, speaking about the importance of social-distancing to fight the pandemic took the social media by storm and even got our PM Narendra Modi talk about it on Twitter.

