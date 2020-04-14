MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Drops The Second Episode Of Koki Puchega With Corona Warrior

Kartik Aaryan, who recently launched his YouTube series Koki Pucheg, has spoken to Dr Meemsa Buch for the second episode.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan recently launched his YouTube series Koki Puchega, a talk-show where he will be interviewing coronavirus warriors- doctors, nurses, policemen, and survivors.

The actor's first episode was with Sumiti Singh, one of India's first coronavirus survivors. Within few hours the views on YouTube reached 6 lakh and the teaser on his Instagram crossed 1.7 million views. Now, the actor interviewed the Gujarat based doctor Meemansa Buch.

He took to Instagram to give a sneak-peek of the episode. "Padhaku bachchon pe haste thhe na hum? #KokiPoochega Episode 2 with DOCTOR Meemansa Buch- One of the First Doctors to turn a Patient from Covid-19 Positive to Negative!! Link in Bio #CoronaStopKaroNa," he wrote.

Watch the whole video below:


The actor, who is doing his part spreading awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak, he pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM Relief Funds and was hailed as a true hero off-screen. His 2 minute and 24 seconds long monologue on #CoronaStopKaroNa, speaking about the importance of social-distancing to fight the pandemic took the social media by storm and even got our PM Narendra Modi talk about it on Twitter. 

