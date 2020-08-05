Kartik Aaryan Eats 'Sabar Ka Phal' in 'Bhade Ka Suit', Says His Caption Deserves an Oscar

Kartik Aaryan is usually at his humorous best with his updates on social media, and his latest post on Instagram is proof. The Love Aaj Kal actor posted a photo of himself eating fruits from a bowl in a restaurant, looking dapper in a suit.

The actor made the fruit-eating act look stylish in the picture, wearing a grey three-piece suit. His caption was a bit of a wordplay, saying, "Aaj breakfast mein Sabr ka Phal khaya. Aap logon ne kya khaya (I had the fruits of patience for breakfast today. What did you eat)?"

A fan commented "Caption sirrr" with fire emojis. Kartik replied, "Oscar Should start a Best Caption Category." Another fan said that having breakfast in a suit was the symbol of being rich, he replied, "Bhade ka hai dost (It's rented, friend)."

Kartik's suit grabbed the attention of another fan as well, who commented, "Main suit pehen ke nashta nahi karta bhai (I don't wear a suit while having breakfast, brother)." The actor replied, "Suit pehen ke photo toh khichwaate ho (But you get pictures clicked while wearing a suit, don't you?)."

Take a look at his photo and his funny banter with his fans:

On Monday, Kartik had shared a glimpse of his Raksha Bandhan celebrations. He posted a picture with his sister Kritika and wrote, "Jab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski (When your sister is a doctor, then the responsibility of protecting is hers). @dr.kiki_ blessing me !! Happy Rakshabandhan Everyone."

The actor was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal that released in February this year. He has been quite active on social media during the lockdown with daily updates for his fans. He has a number of movies in the pipeline, including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.