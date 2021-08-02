Kartik Aaryan Enjoys Bike Ride While Shooting for Freddy, Shares Post Pack Up Workout Photo

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan had announced that he will be working on Shashanka Ghosh’s upcoming romantic thriller, Freddy. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film went on floors the very next day, as the actor updated he has begun shooting for the flick, with an Instagram story. Sharing a seas-side photo from the sets he wrote, “Now shooting #Ferry."

Going back to shoot after 5 long months, Kartik did what he ‘love the most’. He uploaded a picture where he can be seen riding a bike with his entire face covered in a helmet. He can be seen donning a black t-shirt and a shirt over it and completed his outfit with denim. As he enjoyed riding away, he wrote, “After 5 months…. Shoot पर चले 🎬Did what i love the most ❤️"

The actor also shared a glimpse of his post-wrap-up workout photo. Tagging his fitness trainer, Kartik wrote in the caption, “He is relentless @samir_jaura 😤#PostPackUpWorkout".

Kartik has a busy year ahead. Apart from Freddy, he will be playing the lead role in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka. He’ll also appear in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In this film, he will share the screen with Kiara Advani and Tabu. His latest announcement is Satyanarayana Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans. But it has been confirmed that the title will be changed. He is also doing a Telugu remake and a Hansal Mehta film titled Captain India, where he will be playing a pilot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here