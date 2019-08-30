Kartik Aaryan Enjoys Lucknow's Street Food Sitting in Auto Rickshaw, See Pic

Kartik Aaryan seems to be completely bowled over by Lucknow's cuisine. The actor, who is presently in the City of Nawabs shooting for his upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, shared a picture on Instagram, where he can be seen enjoying mouthwatering Lucknowi parathas and chhole sitting in an auto-rickshaw.

The photo showed him in character, sporting a moustache and a checkered shirt. Kartik captioned the image, "Chintu Tyagi on a diet!! Enjoying Lucknow ka laajawaab khana #PatiPatniAurWoh@". Chintu Tyagi is his character's name in the film.

Replying to his post, a fan commented, "I eat lunch in the rickshaw every day," while another wrote, "You are more delicious than that chhole kulche!" Another user commented, "Haan bhai diet k liye Chhole Bhature... mujhe bhi chahiye aisa diet food (If Chole Bhature qualifies as diet food, then even I need some)."

In the Mudassar Aziz romantic comedy, which is a remake of the BR Chopra classic of the same name (1978), the actor will be seen starring alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday who play the female leads.

Besides Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan has quite a few films in his kitty. The 28-year-old actor will be seen alongside his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama slated to release in February next year. He will also be seen in Anees Baazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.