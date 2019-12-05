Kartik Aaryan Enjoys Massive Fan Love During Pati Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Kartik Aaryan is the latest self made superstar in Bollywood. After waiting for years, he has started getting his due. There has been no looking back for the actor ever since Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turned out to be a big hit.

He is currently gearing up for his next release Pati Patni Aur Woh that also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in important roles. During the promotion of the film, Kartik experienced a moment of fan love when his car was surrounded by cheering fans.

In the video posted by Viral Bhayani, the actor is standing at the top of his car and taking videos with his fans. His co-star Ananya Panday also came out to greet fans.

Bhayani put out an interesting caption for the video. He wrote, "An outsider who once changed clothes at railway washrooms before going for auditions. His hardwork, commitment and humane nature got him where he is today."

The actor, who hails from Gwalior, struggled during his engineering days at DY Patil College in Navi Mumbai. He landed a part in Pyaar Ka Punchnama after many auditions.

After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. These films are slated to be released in 2020.

Pati Patni Aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz, will be released on December 6, 2019.

