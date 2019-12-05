Kartik Aaryan Enjoys Massive Fan Love During Pati Patni Aur Woh Promotions
Kartik Aaryan, who will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, experienced a star moment when fans gathered around his car and cheered for him.
Kartik Aaryan, who will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, experienced a star moment when fans gathered around his car and cheered for him.
Kartik Aaryan is the latest self made superstar in Bollywood. After waiting for years, he has started getting his due. There has been no looking back for the actor ever since Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turned out to be a big hit.
He is currently gearing up for his next release Pati Patni Aur Woh that also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in important roles. During the promotion of the film, Kartik experienced a moment of fan love when his car was surrounded by cheering fans.
In the video posted by Viral Bhayani, the actor is standing at the top of his car and taking videos with his fans. His co-star Ananya Panday also came out to greet fans.
View this post on Instagram
An outsider who once changed clothes at railway washrooms before going for auditions. His hardwork, commitment and humane nature got him where he is today. His movies work and now brands are all lining up to work with him and get his endorsements. Yesterday at Somaiya college #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Bhayani put out an interesting caption for the video. He wrote, "An outsider who once changed clothes at railway washrooms before going for auditions. His hardwork, commitment and humane nature got him where he is today."
The actor, who hails from Gwalior, struggled during his engineering days at DY Patil College in Navi Mumbai. He landed a part in Pyaar Ka Punchnama after many auditions.
After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. These films are slated to be released in 2020.
Pati Patni Aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz, will be released on December 6, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No
- Reliance Jio New All In One Plans Are Priced Rs 129 Onwards: All The Details
- Common Ground: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress Both Tweeted Images of US Ships on Indian Navy Day
- BBC News Presenter Refers to Booker Winner Bernardine Evaristo as 'Another Author', Twitter Erupts
- #SatyamevaJayate and Memes Trend on Twitter as Chidambaram is Granted Bail from Tihar Jail