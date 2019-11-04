Kartik Aaryan Excels in Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer, Film Promises Quirky Set-up
Pati Patni Aur Woh doesn’t hesitate in featuring innuendos either, and that might turn out to be its strength.
A poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh.
After back to back successful films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan once again seems to be on the winning track. At least, the trailer of his new film Pati Patni Aur Woh seems like a winner.
The 2-minute-43-second trailer presents Aaryan as Abhinav Tyagi, an engineer in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. He is married to Bhumi Pednekar but seems bored of the relationship. The video doesn’t make any fuss in coming to the central theme: Tyagi wants more from his sexual life.
In the meantime, he meets Tapasya Singh (Ananya Panday), a new colleague.
Like the original film of the same name, Aaryan soon starts wooing her with his antics and stories about his bad marriage. Panday appears sympathetic towards him.
The rest of the trailer gives us an idea about the milieu, and how Aaryan’s relationship with Panday can be seen in small towns. Director Mudassar Aziz has got things under control as the video bears a particular tone. The film also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a prominent role but he doesn’t seem to have gone beyond the obvious.
The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.
