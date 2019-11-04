Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Excels in Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer, Film Promises Quirky Set-up

Pati Patni Aur Woh doesn’t hesitate in featuring innuendos either, and that might turn out to be its strength.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kartik Aaryan Excels in Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer, Film Promises Quirky Set-up
A poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

After back to back successful films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan once again seems to be on the winning track. At least, the trailer of his new film Pati Patni Aur Woh seems like a winner.

The 2-minute-43-second trailer presents Aaryan as Abhinav Tyagi, an engineer in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. He is married to Bhumi Pednekar but seems bored of the relationship. The video doesn’t make any fuss in coming to the central theme: Tyagi wants more from his sexual life.

In the meantime, he meets Tapasya Singh (Ananya Panday), a new colleague.

Like the original film of the same name, Aaryan soon starts wooing her with his antics and stories about his bad marriage. Panday appears sympathetic towards him.

The rest of the trailer gives us an idea about the milieu, and how Aaryan’s relationship with Panday can be seen in small towns. Director Mudassar Aziz has got things under control as the video bears a particular tone. The film also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a prominent role but he doesn’t seem to have gone beyond the obvious.

Pati Patni Aur Woh doesn’t hesitate in featuring innuendos either, and that might turn out to be its strength.

The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram