Kartik Aaryan Fan Offers Him Rs 1 Lakh for Reply, Actor Doubles Stakes and Asks for Help in Return

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the leading celebs spreading awareness about COVID-19 pandemic of the through social media channels. Recently, the actor launched a chat show titled Koki Poochega on his YouTube channel, where he chats with the COVID-19 fighters who share their experiences in dealing with the deadly virus.

The actor on Instagram now has shared about the next episode of his show, revealing he was yet to complete shooting the episode.

Posting the snap, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote, “Work from home they said. Episode 2 Still Rendering … Loading ... #KokiPoochega (sic).”

Soon fans flooded the post with comments, and one of the admirers named Vinay Sharma wrote, “I give you Rs 1 lakh pls reply (sic).”

To this, Kartik replied, “I give you 2 lakh plss help me render (sic).”

So far, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has hosted only one episode, wherein he interacted with Sumiti Singh, one of the first survivors of coronavirus. They discussed how she got infected with the virus and her subsequent recovery. The first episode was widely appreciated.

The second episode of Koki Poochega would feature Dr. Meemansa Buch, an internal medicine specialist. The teaser of the upcoming session has already been released. “Dard diya hai, dawa bhi de do Doctor Sahiba #KokiPoochega,” captioned the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Along with Kartik, the movie will feature Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The flick is being helmed by Anees Bazmee but shooting of the movie has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

