Kartik Aaryan Fanboys Over Amitabh Bachchan as He Gets Autographed 'Coolie' Poster

Actor Kartik Aaryan just ticked an item from his bucketlist and it involves getting a chance to work with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Kartik on Saturday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sitting next to Big B.

"Bucket list... Amitabh Bachchan sir," Kartik captioned the image.

It is reported that the actors were shooting for an advertisement a day ago in Mumbai. The advertisement will also feature Big B's duplicate.

On seeing the post, Kartik's fans congratulated him.

"The two most handsome actors are sitting together," an user said.

Another commented: "Dreams do come true."

Now another video from the sets has surfaced online, which shows the Luka Chuppi actor getting a poster of Amitabh's hit film Coolie signed as memorabilia. The video shows Amitabh signing the film's poster as Kartik is left in awe and brimming with joy. The actors later shared a warm hug to celebrate their maiden collaboration.

Check out the video below:

On the movies front, Kartik has several projects lined up for shoot. He is part of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and a yet untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Amitabh, on the other hand, has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Jhund and Chehre releasing later this year.

(With inputs from IANS)

