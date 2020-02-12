Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Fans Call Sara Ali Khan 'Bhabhi' as They Promote Love Aaj Kal, Watch Video

Although Kartik and Sara have maintained that they are just friends, fans of the two actors don't seem willing to buy the fact on face value.

News18.com

February 12, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan Fans Call Sara Ali Khan 'Bhabhi' as They Promote Love Aaj Kal, Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

There has been much said and written about the relationship between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan though, the two actors have maintained that they are just friends and colleagues and nothing more than that. However, this does not seem to affect the fans of the two who recently started addressing Sara as 'bhabhi' (sister-in-law) as she promoted Love Aaj Kal with Kartik in Agra.

Read: No, I Am Not Dating Kartik Aaryan, Says Sara Ali Khan

Earlier in the day, Kartik and Sara enjoyed sight-seeing in Agra as they visited the Taj Mahal. Later, the two actors were seen interacting with fans when suddenly a group of people started shouting 'bhabhi' in unison, seemingly addressing Sara, who was alongside Kartik.

Seeing fans burst into 'bhabhi' chants for Sara, Kartik also gave off a smile while Sara chose to maintain poker face during the entire episode. The video of the two actors is now going viral on social media.

Check out the video of Kartik and Sara promoting Love Aaj Kal in Agra below:

Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in important roles.

People are eager to see Kartik and Sara's chemistry on the big screen for the first time in Love Aaj Kal, as it has been reported that the two stars have been dating for a while now.

However, during a chat with Pinkvilla, Sara denied dating Kartik and had said, “No, I am not dating Kartik. I’m dating him in a film. That’s all that matters."

