‘Kartik Aaryan Financially Stood by Us’, Reveals Bhushan Kumar Amidst Rumours of Actor Hiking His Fee

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, reports had been doing the rounds that actor Kartik Aaryan had hiked his fees. Kartik himself had dismissed the rumours and called it baseless. Now, his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shehzada producer, Bhushan Kumar has lauded the actor and revealed that Kartik had supported them financially during turbulent times.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar opened up about how the collection of a film does not determine if it is successful, and lauded Kartik Aaryan for his support. He said, “Not every film needs to earn Rs 100 crore. Our film, Pati Patni Aur Woh made Rs. 92 crore and it’s a Super Hit. Today, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has done Rs 150 crore, but we would have been in a happy space even at Rs 80- 90 crore. Our next film is Shehzada, and we would want it to do better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but that isn’t a benchmark, because the finances of that film are different. Kartik financially stood by us during the turbulent times and hats off to him.”

He went on to add, “After delivering just one successful film, actors hike their fees. But this practice is not good in the long run. Whenever an actor unreasonably hikes his price, he has faced problems going ahead.”

Bhushan Kumar also candidly added, “Today, people want to see larger than life cinema and you need to put big money to make those films. Such films can’t be made without support of the actors and to their credit a lot of them are doing it now. For example, Kartik, he supported us a lot. This factor is very important for making a big budget film. Today, if the actor fee is more, we compromise on the budget.”

Kartik Aaryan had earlier addressed rumours of hiking his fees and had written, “Promotion huya hai, Increment nahi.” The actor, besides Shehzada, will be seen in Freddy, Captain India and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

