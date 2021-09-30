Kartik Aaryan Finishes Shooting for Freddy, Shares Pic with Alaya F and Film Unit

Kartik Aaryan on Thursday said he has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Freddy. Billed as a romantic thriller, the movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame. Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor said the character of Freddy will always stay “like a shadow" with him. “It’s a wrap!! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me. #Freddy will see you at the theatres (sic)," Kartik wrote, alongside a series of photos and videos from the wrap-up party of the film.

The shoot for Freddy, also starring Alaya F, commenced in August. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani’s banner Northern Lights Films. Apart from Freddy, Kartik’s upcoming films include Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Captain India.

Meanwhile, Kartik unveiled the first look and motion poster of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also. The film will release on March 25, 2022. The actor uploaded it on his Instagram page, where he is seen in the get up similar to that of Akshay Kumar’s in the 2007 instalment of the film. Kartik in seen in the get-up of a sadhu, sitting atop a building with a dark undertone in his surrounding and crows around him.

The actor captioned the motion poster as, “25th March 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, at a theatre near you." Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. Kartik’s next release is Netflix film Dhamaka, which is the remake of Korean thriller The Terror Live. It is directed by Ram Madhvani.

(With news agency inputs)

