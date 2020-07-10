Kartik Aaryan First Actor to Cancel Multi-crore Deal With A Chinese Brand?

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly dropped a multi-crore deal with a Chinese phone brand in the wake of the ongoing tensions along the India-China border.

Rumours began on social media after the actor was seen holding a mobile of other brand in his latest Instagram picture, according to Times of India. Earlier, Kartik used to promote the brand Oppo, which is a Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong. Check out Kartik's post below:

Meanwhile, Kartik recently sent his fans into a tizzy with his clean-shaven look as he decided to trim his beard after much contemplation. Apart from Kartik, actors including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and many others had also embraced the bearded look while under lockdown.

Good Boy is the New Bad Boy pic.twitter.com/fKWgMZ0dIT — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 4, 2020

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London, Pati Patni Aur Who, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. He has also signed the second installment of the 2008 film Dostana, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani.