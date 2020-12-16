Kartik Aaryan Flaunts New Long-Hair Makeover, Asks Fans 'Phir Se Trend Shuru Karein?'

Kartik Aaryan has grown out his hair during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a picture of him flaunting his new long-hair makeover and asked his fans if he should start the trend of long hair again. Sharing the photograph, Kartik tweeted, "Lambe Baalo ka Swag hi Alag hai (Long hair has its own different swag). Phir se Trend shuru karein? #HairLikeKartikAaryan."

Lambe Baalo ka Swag hi Alag hai Phir se Trend shuru karein ? #HairLikeKartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/6BFpqSmDvH — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Kartik has started the shoot for his upcoming film, Dhamaka, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Before leaving his house for the shoot, Kartik shared two pictures on social media and it was the worried look on his mother's face that grabbed the attention of the actor as well as his fans.

Shuru karein #DhamakaLekar Prabhu ka naam Checking in N See my already worried Mom pic.twitter.com/PkKNxwc5Og — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 12, 2020

Kartik had announced the project on his 30th birthday on November 22. The thriller movie is based completely in Mumbai and will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Ram Madhvani. Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in his kitty. Recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee said that the filming is slated to begin this month in Mumbai.