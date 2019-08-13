Kartik Aaryan Flies to Thailand to Celebrate 'Princess' Sara Ali Khan's 24th Birthday

Sara Ali Khan's 24 birthday on August 12 became all the more special after actor Kartik Aaryan flew to Bangkok to celebrate the special day with her. Kartik shared a selfie with birthday girl Sara and captioned it with an adorable post that read, "Happy Birthday, Princess Sara Ali Khan. And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask)."

Not just the post, the cake that can be seen in the selfie posted by Kartik Aaryan also read "Happy Birthday Princess".

Soon after the selfie was posted by Kartik, people started wondering about the last part of the caption that read "this time without mask". Kartik was referring to his June 5 post on Instagram where the duo clicked a selfie covering their faces with masks as they were celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

Sara Ali Khan is currently in Bangkok where she is shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will next be seen sharing the screen space in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal 2. The duo recently wrapped up the shooting for the film in Himachal Pradesh. Love Aaj Kal 2 will be the first movie in which Kartik and Sara will be seen together.

