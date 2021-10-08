Kartik Aaryan Gains 14 Kilos for Freddy, Undergoes Major Transformation

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film has the actor all excited, and it is very evident from his regular social media updates that the Shahshanka Ghosh directorial holds a special place in his heart. He even gained 14 kg to do justice to his role. The actor’s fitness trainer Samir Jaura, in a recent interview, talked about his transformation for the role and weight gain.

“Transformations aren’t just limited to shedding or getting ripped, sometimes it also involves putting on kilos and fat but doing it in a very supervised and safe manner. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet,” he told an entertainment portal.

He further stated that Kartik’s dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean, hence, gaining weight in that particular time is commendable.

He added, “In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film."

The film also stars Alaya F opposite Karik Aaryan. They recently wrapped the shooting of Freddy. He had taken to social media to share some stills from the film’s sets.

Apart from Freddy, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

