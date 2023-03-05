Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Bollywood, right now. The talented actor, who is best known for his exceptional comic timing, is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with a highly promising line-up of films. Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The film might not have worked at the box office but Kartik’s performance impressed the audience. The actor is an avid social media user and he often treats his fans to glimpses of his personal and professional life. Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to treat his fans to a glimpse of advance Holi celebration in Dallas.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen sticking his body out of the sunroof of a car, and we also see a lot of colour flying in the air, along with a huge sea of Kartik fans cheering and hooting for the star. Donning a white shirt and blue denim, Kartik is seen smeared with colours as he stands on top of his car to hype up the crowd.

Taking to the captions, Kartik wrote, “Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling ❤️My First time in Just Unreal ❤️ Unbelievable THANK YOU DALLAS for so much love .This Holi will always remain close to my heart!!"

Soon after the video was shared, scores of his fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments and love on their favourite actor. One of the fans wrote, " Holi Celebrations With SHEHZADA Of BOLLYWOOD ❤️," another added, “Good to see the magic all around. That’s super cool, aroma of Holi colours takes you to the next level." Another social media user wrote, " Shehzada Of Millions Hearts celebrating Pre Holi festival with 8000 fans of Dallas ❤️."

For those waiting on Kartik’s next venture, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star is reportedly is all set to make a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

As per the reports of Times of India, a source revealed that ‘Kartik Aaryan will be the biggest surprise of the film.’ He further added that ‘One is not sure if he will be seen as Sonu or some other character in the film. But Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar belongs to the same kind of cinema that Luv Ranjan is known for. Fans will just have to wait and watch what Kartik serves up.’ Well, we just can’t wait for the film to release as it would be a treat to watch the actor with Ranbir and Shraddha on screen.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

