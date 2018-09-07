English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kartik Aaryan Gets Candid, Says He Has a Thing For One Particular Bollywood Actress; Watch Video
Watch Kartik Aaryan's candid side as he talks about Katrina Kaif.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Kartik Aaryan shot to fame for his misogynistic yet much talked about speech in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. But despite calling ‘happy woman a myth’ the Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety actor enjoys a huge female fan following.
The actor is loved for his humour and looks and has gradually emerged as a heart-throb. Recently in an interview with Anaita Shroff the actor got candid and exposed his goofy side.
In the promos of Feet Up With The Stars, stylist and television host Anaita Shroff Adajania asked whom he would like to have babies with. And Kartik, instead of naming his frequent co-star Nushrat Barucha, took the name of Bharat's actress Katrina Kaif. The actor also revealed that he has a thing for accents.
You can watch the trailer here:
Other than Kartik, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar have also appeared on the show. While Karan said he’d marry Kareena Kapoor Khan if he had to marry a Bollywood actress, Jacqueline Fernandez said she’s choose a director as her boyfriend over an actor.
On the professional front, Kartik will be seen next in Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. While Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura, Kriti plays an ambitious girl who had gone to Delhi to study and now is back in her hometown.
Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi is currently shooting. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar who was the director of photography of various movies, including Hindi Medium.
View this post on Instagram
When your feet are up with the Hilarious @anaitashroffadajania Its a laugh riot !! Had a blast ❤️ #FeetUpWithTheStars @voot #IDontNeedTinder #Repost @anaitashroffadajania ・・・ Getting to know @kartikaaryan !! What a riot!! #feetupwiththestars now on @voot . #condénastvideo
