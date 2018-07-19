English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kartik Aaryan Gets Dumped from KJo Film for Spreading Rumours He’s Cast Alongside Kareena: Report
Kartik has recently been roped in opposite Kriti Sanon for Dinesh Vijan's 'Luka Chuppi'.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan has reportedly lost out on a big-budget film after his team went overboard in publicising the actor through the deal. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Kartik was called in to discuss a possibility of playing the second lead in a Karan Johar production starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But his overzealous team apparently spread rumours that the actor had already signed the movie and would star opposite Kareena.
“Dharma sent Kartik feelers regarding a possible role, but it was nothing concrete. His team messed it up by releasing reports that the actor had been signed by Karan Johar when no such thing had happened. And if that was not enough, they also leaked the news that he was going to be paired opposite Kareena when she was actually paired with Akshay in the film,” a source from Dharma productions told the leading portal.
Meanwhile, Kartik has recently been roped in opposite Kriti Sanon for Dinesh Vijan's Luka Chuppi. He will also be playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of Kannada hit movie, Kirik Party.
