MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Gets Hit By Sister Kritika in Hilarious TikTok Video

Kartik Aaryan Gets Hit By Sister Kritika in Hilarious TikTok Video

Kartik Aaryan recently uploaded a hilarious TikTok video where he could be seen getting hit by his sister Kritika Tiwari. The duo keep entertaining fans with their videos.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 7:02 AM IST
Share this:

Kartik Aaryan might be one of the most in demand actors in Bollywood right now but amid the coronavirus lockdown, he isn't safe from little pranks from his sibling. The actor along with sister Kritika Tiwari appeared in a hilarious TikTok video which ended on with him being hit by her.

In the video, Kritika can be seen working with a hypothetical string connected to Kartik which leads to the surprise end. "Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao #QuarantineLife (sic)," he captioned the video.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao #QuarantineLife

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

The duo has been entertaining fans with their TikTok videos a lot during the lockdown. Kartik recently re-created Hrithik Roshan's scene from Koii Mil Gaya with Kritika. "Greek God vibes @hrithikroshan #KokiToki (sic)," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

Greek God vibes @hrithikroshan #KokiToki

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kartik has also been spreading awareness about the coronavirus outbreak with his new YouTube series Koki Poochega where he interviews doctors, policemen, social-workers as well as coronavirus survivors. His Pyaar Ka Punchnama-style monologue as well as rap on coronavirus also went viral.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,535

    +44,103*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,472,259

    +70,880*

  • Cured/Discharged

    645,738

    +21,835*  

  • Total DEATHS

    169,986

    +4,942*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres