Kartik Aaryan Gets Hit By Sister Kritika in Hilarious TikTok Video

Kartik Aaryan might be one of the most in demand actors in Bollywood right now but amid the coronavirus lockdown, he isn't safe from little pranks from his sibling. The actor along with sister Kritika Tiwari appeared in a hilarious TikTok video which ended on with him being hit by her.

In the video, Kritika can be seen working with a hypothetical string connected to Kartik which leads to the surprise end. "Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao #QuarantineLife (sic)," he captioned the video.

Check it out below:

The duo has been entertaining fans with their TikTok videos a lot during the lockdown. Kartik recently re-created Hrithik Roshan's scene from Koii Mil Gaya with Kritika. "Greek God vibes @hrithikroshan #KokiToki (sic)," he captioned the post.

Kartik has also been spreading awareness about the coronavirus outbreak with his new YouTube series Koki Poochega where he interviews doctors, policemen, social-workers as well as coronavirus survivors. His Pyaar Ka Punchnama-style monologue as well as rap on coronavirus also went viral.

