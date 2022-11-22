CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Kartik Aaryan Gets Sweet Birthday Present from Family, Posts Pics; Kriti Sanon's Reply Grabs Eyeball
Kartik Aaryan Gets Sweet Birthday Present from Family, Posts Pics; Kriti Sanon's Reply Grabs Eyeball

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 10:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan poses with his parents for an adorable pic on his birthday.

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. The actor got a beautiful birthday surprise from his parents at midnight.

Kartik Aaryan, who has had a massively successful year, is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. The actor’s family surprised him with a small cake cutting ceremony at midnight. Kartik’s pet dog Katori too joined him for the celebrations.

Sharing the pictures from the birthday celebration at home, Kartik wrote on Instagram, “In every birth I would like to be born as your Koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori and Kiki." Kartik’s birthday post garnered lots and lots of love from his fans and friends including Farah Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nupur Sanon. But Kartik’s Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon grabbed eyeballs with her comment. She wrote, “Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo. I have the besttt gift for you.. stay tuned!”

After the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, all eyes are on Kartik Aaryan’s next theatrical release Shehzada. The film is the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and stars Kartik with Kriti Sanon. The original film starred Allu Arjun.

In July, Kriti Sanon celebrated her birthday on the sets of Shehzada. Kartik Aaryan shared an image of him feeding Kriti a piece of cake. Kartik wrote, “Diet nahi todi ladki ne. Sirf pose kiya mere liye. Happy birthday Param Sundari. From your Shehzada ( The girl did not cheat on her diet. She just posed for me).”

Shehzada is Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s second movie together after Luka Chuppi. The original Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

