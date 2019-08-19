Kartik Aaryan Gets Thumbs Up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 First Look; The Rock Marries Lauren Hashian

Actor Kartik Aaryan released his first look from his highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The first installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu and starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

Kartik's first look has been receiving rave reviews from the netizens, with many calling his never-seen-before avatar "outstanding".

In another news, Karan Johar reacted furiously to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's claims that Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were "proudly flaunting their drugged state" at the filmmaker's house party. In a candid interaction with Rajeev Masand, Johar has dismissed the allegations made by Sirsa as "baseless" and "ridiculous".

Elsewhere, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding ceremony in Hawaii. The wrestler-turned-actor, 47, announced the big news on Instagram to his 154 million followers. Lauren, 34, met Dwayne in 2006 while he was filming his movie The Game Plan. At the time, Dwayne was married to his first wife, Dany Garcia - who he divorced in 2007.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, which clashed with John Abraham's Batla House at the box office, is all set to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. On Sunday, Akshay's film collected Rs 27.54 crore. While John's Batla House earned Rs 12.70 crore. Mission Mangal total now stands at Rs 97.56 crore. Batla House, on the other hand, minted Rs 47.99 crore in four days.

Ananya Panday spent Saturday night bringing the house down with her friends at a party. Among the attendees, the most notable one was Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. Aryan was present with his cousin Alia Chibba, while Ananaya's bestie Suhana was not spotted with the extended group of friends.

