Kartik Aaryan Gets Thumbs Up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 First Look; The Rock Marries Lauren Hashian
Kartik Aaryan shares his first look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'; Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding ceremony in Hawaii.
Kartik Aaryan shares his first look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'; Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding ceremony in Hawaii.
Actor Kartik Aaryan released his first look from his highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The first installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu and starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.
Kartik's first look has been receiving rave reviews from the netizens, with many calling his never-seen-before avatar "outstanding".
Read more: Kartik Aaryan Shares First Promotional Still From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, See Pic
In another news, Karan Johar reacted furiously to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's claims that Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were "proudly flaunting their drugged state" at the filmmaker's house party. In a candid interaction with Rajeev Masand, Johar has dismissed the allegations made by Sirsa as "baseless" and "ridiculous".
Read more: How Dare Someone Constantly Make Us Soft Targets: Karan Johar Reacts Angrily to Drug Party Claims
Elsewhere, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding ceremony in Hawaii. The wrestler-turned-actor, 47, announced the big news on Instagram to his 154 million followers. Lauren, 34, met Dwayne in 2006 while he was filming his movie The Game Plan. At the time, Dwayne was married to his first wife, Dany Garcia - who he divorced in 2007.
Read more: Dwayne The Rock Johnson Marries Longtime Partner Laura Hashian in Secret Hawaiian Wedding, See Pics
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, which clashed with John Abraham's Batla House at the box office, is all set to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. On Sunday, Akshay's film collected Rs 27.54 crore. While John's Batla House earned Rs 12.70 crore. Mission Mangal total now stands at Rs 97.56 crore. Batla House, on the other hand, minted Rs 47.99 crore in four days.
Read more: Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Inches Closer to 100 Cr, John Abraham's Batla House Paces Up at BO
Ananya Panday spent Saturday night bringing the house down with her friends at a party. Among the attendees, the most notable one was Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. Aryan was present with his cousin Alia Chibba, while Ananaya's bestie Suhana was not spotted with the extended group of friends.
Read more: Suhana Khan's Brother Aryan Parties with Ananya Panday and Friends, See Pics
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Subscribed to YouTube Premium? No Stress, Because Originals Will Soon be Free
- How Dare Someone Constantly Make Us Soft Targets: Karan Johar Reacts Angrily to Drug Party Claims
- Labuschagne Replaces Smith to Become First Like-for-like Substitution in Cricket
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme 5 Series Launch, Reliance Jio Fiber, PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update and More
- Reebok CrossFit Nano 9.0 Review: Slickest Evolution of Versatile Fitness Shoes