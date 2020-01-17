Kartik Aaryan Gifts Mother Swanky Mini Cooper Car Ahead of Love Aaj Kal Release, See Pics

Actor Kartik Aaryan has gifted his mother a swanky green-emerald Mini Cooper on her birthday. After presenting her with the special birthday gift, worth Rs 38.9 lakhs, the Pati Patni aur Woh actor took his mother for a drive.

According to PinkVilla, Kartik's mother had expressed her liking for the car long ago. Kartik, who was not famous at the time, had promised to fulfill his mother's desire once he had become an established actor in Bollywood.

The 29-year old actor had also posted an adorable wish for his mother along with a throwback picture. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist Love you * Mummy”

Kartik will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The makers of the film have rolled out the trailer and ‘Sartik’ fans can’t keep calm. The Imtiaz Ali directorial will also feature Randeep Hooda in pivotal role. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 14.

