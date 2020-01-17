Kartik Aaryan Gifts Mother Swanky Mini Cooper, Jeff Bezos Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Most Humble Man'
Kartik Aaryan has gifted his mother a luxury car on her birthday, Shah Rukh Khan had a witty response to Jeff Bezos' compliment. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
Kartik Aaryan has gifted his mother a luxury car on her birthday, Shah Rukh Khan had a witty response to Jeff Bezos' compliment. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
Kartik Aaryan has gifted his mother a swanky green-emerald Mini Cooper on her birthday. After presenting her with the special birthday gift, worth Rs 38.9 lakhs, the Pati Patni aur Woh actor took his mother for a drive.
Read: Kartik Aaryan Gifts Mother Swanky Mini Cooper Car Ahead of Love Aaj Kal Release, See Pics
Amazon chief Jeff Bezos was on stage with SRK and Zoya Akhtar, when he said, "I was talking to them backstage and he's one of the most humble people I have ever met." As the audience cheered, Shah Rukh said, "It's only because my last few films haven't done well." Bezos, who had just taken a swig of water, almost choked trying to control his laughter.
Read: Jeff Bezos Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Most Humble Man', Almost Chokes on Water at Khan's Response
Jonas Brothers have come up with a new single What a Man Gotta Do. The song has a good tempo and peppy beats and could easily climb up the music charts owing to the popularity of the boy band and their pop brand of music. But what stands out in the video is the chemistry between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Seduce Each Other in What A Man Gotta Do Video
Alia Bhatt's first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi was recently unveiled on social media. She received praise from a number of her fellow members of the Bollywood industry. Shraddha Kapoor, who has herself played a mafia queen in the 2017 film Haseena Parkar, expressed her admiration for the look.
Read: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Alia Bhatt Gets 'Haseena Parkar' Shraddha Kapoor's Praise
Viewers are divided over Sidharth Shukla's behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house. Some have been calling him out for being disrespectful towards his co-contestants. While others have been saying that he is the most logical contestant on the show. Sidharth's former Balika Vadhu co-star Anup Soni has also come out in his support and said that the former has always been nice to people.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Anup Soni Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says He Never Misbehaved on Balika Vadhu Sets
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Q3 2019-20 Results: Subscriber Base Jumps to 370 Million as of December 31, 2019
- Who is Arushi Sharma, the New Actress in Love Aaj Kal Trailer?
- Bigg Boss 13: Anup Soni Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says He Never Misbehaved on Balika Vadhu Sets
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- 13-Year-Old's Emotional Speech about Father Who Died in Iran Plane Crash Will Break Your Heart