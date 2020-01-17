Kartik Aaryan Gifts Mother Swanky Mini Cooper, Jeff Bezos Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Most Humble Man'

Kartik Aaryan has gifted his mother a swanky green-emerald Mini Cooper on her birthday. After presenting her with the special birthday gift, worth Rs 38.9 lakhs, the Pati Patni aur Woh actor took his mother for a drive.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos was on stage with SRK and Zoya Akhtar, when he said, "I was talking to them backstage and he's one of the most humble people I have ever met." As the audience cheered, Shah Rukh said, "It's only because my last few films haven't done well." Bezos, who had just taken a swig of water, almost choked trying to control his laughter.

Jonas Brothers have come up with a new single What a Man Gotta Do. The song has a good tempo and peppy beats and could easily climb up the music charts owing to the popularity of the boy band and their pop brand of music. But what stands out in the video is the chemistry between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Alia Bhatt's first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi was recently unveiled on social media. She received praise from a number of her fellow members of the Bollywood industry. Shraddha Kapoor, who has herself played a mafia queen in the 2017 film Haseena Parkar, expressed her admiration for the look.

Viewers are divided over Sidharth Shukla's behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house. Some have been calling him out for being disrespectful towards his co-contestants. While others have been saying that he is the most logical contestant on the show. Sidharth's former Balika Vadhu co-star Anup Soni has also come out in his support and said that the former has always been nice to people.

