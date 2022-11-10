Kartik Aaryan Gives a Glimpse of His Drastic Body Transformation for Freddy, See Photo

After garnering positive reactions to the teaser of Freddy, actor Katrik Aaryan revealed what went into making the film. Kartik Aaryan will be seen as a chubbier avatar in the film. The actor has reportedly gained 14 kgs for the new role. The actor took to Instagram to share the transformation images of him along with a caption that reveals details about the process

On the left side of the two-photo collage, the actor is seen in his lean figure element. One can notice Kartik taking a mirror selfie as he shows off his well-defined body. He is seen wearing grey track pants and a pair of sneakers. The right-hand side picture is a still from the teaser where he is seen in a never seen avatar. In the picture, one can see him with a paunch. The actor is seen wearing formal attire along with spectacles and a pen in his pocket.

In the caption, Kartik wrote that he went through a lot of 'physical strain and sleepless nights.'

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went on to laud his transformation. One of the users wrote, ” Hard work is always appreciated”. Another user wrote, “What a transformation. Method acting on point”. A third user wrote, “You proved Many times …how much dedication you have regarding your films”.

Celebrity fitness trainer Samir Jaura, who worked with Kartik Aaryan through this transformation, revealed to Hindustan Times that the actor has a genetically lean body. “So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it was going to be a task,” the trainer added. Talking about his dedication, Samir revealed, “His dedication is next level! He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan. Putting on kilos requires a well-supervised process, because it is not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped”. The trainer concluded saying, “He has done a fantastic job and the look came perfectly for the film.”

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy w also stars Alaya F and Jeniffer Piccinato in key roles. The film is set for December 2 release on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar.

