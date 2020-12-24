Kartik Aaryan Gives Fans a Tour of 'Dhamaka' Set, Says Helicopters are Camera Shy

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday posted an Instagram video sharing a glimpse from the set of his upcoming film Dhamaka. In the video, Kartik is dressed in a grey sweatshirt, sunglasses and a black facemask. He gives a tour of the set. The sound of a helicopter's blades can be heard in the background.

"On set #Dhamaka The helicopters are camera shy," Kartik wrote as caption.

Earlier this week, he introduced his character on Instagram. In the image, the actor wears an intense look defined by long wavy hair, reading glasses and a formal suit.

His shirt catches the eye as it has blood stains on it. "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka," Kartik captioned the image.

Talking about the fil, Kartik said, "This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor."

He cannot wait to transport himself into Madhvani's world and see his vision translate on the big screen, Kartik added.

Dhamaka is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Madhvani along with co-producer Amita Madhvani. The film is set against the backdrop of a news channel.

Kartik, known for his comic and romantic roles, gives the thriller genre a shot with this film. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.