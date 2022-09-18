CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModiBirthday#JacquelineFernandez#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Movies » Kartik Aaryan Gives Monday Vibes On a Sunday Morning As He Gets Snapped In Formals; Watch
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Gives Monday Vibes On a Sunday Morning As He Gets Snapped In Formals; Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 18, 2022, 10:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan looks charming in formals. (Photo: Screengrab from Viral Bhayani video)

Kartik Aaryan looks charming in formals. (Photo: Screengrab from Viral Bhayani video)

Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning when he was seen walking around in formal attire.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by all. The actor is often snapped by the paparazzi too when he flaunts his uber-cool and casual look. However, looks like the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor decided to send across Monday vibes on a on Sunday morning.

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the Mumbai airport when he was seen walking around in formal attire. He wore a light blue shirt and layered it up with a dark blue blazer and trousers of the same colour. The actor also added a tie to his look and wore black shoes. Needless to say, Kartik looked absolutely handsome and charming.

Soon after the video was shared on social media by a paparazzo account, fans flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis. One of the fans called him, “No. 1 hero in Bollywood”. Another social media user wrote, ‘Uffff’.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu. He now has several films in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides this, Kartik will also be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani once again for Satyaprem Ki Katha, the shooting for which is currently underway. He also has Freddy in his pipeline. Apart from these, Kartik recently signed Aashiqui 3 too.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 18, 2022, 10:06 IST
last updated:September 18, 2022, 10:06 IST