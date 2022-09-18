Kartik Aaryan Gives Monday Vibes On a Sunday Morning As He Gets Snapped In Formals; Watch

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by all. The actor is often snapped by the paparazzi too when he flaunts his uber-cool and casual look. However, looks like the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor decided to send across Monday vibes on a on Sunday morning.

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the Mumbai airport when he was seen walking around in formal attire. He wore a light blue shirt and layered it up with a dark blue blazer and trousers of the same colour. The actor also added a tie to his look and wore black shoes. Needless to say, Kartik looked absolutely handsome and charming.

Soon after the video was shared on social media by a paparazzo account, fans flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis. One of the fans called him, “No. 1 hero in Bollywood”. Another social media user wrote, ‘Uffff’.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu. He now has several films in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides this, Kartik will also be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani once again for Satyaprem Ki Katha, the shooting for which is currently underway. He also has Freddy in his pipeline. Apart from these, Kartik recently signed Aashiqui 3 too.

