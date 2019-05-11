English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kartik Aaryan Gives Shout-out to Ananya Panday As SOTY 2 Releases, Shares This Loving Post
Kartik Aaryan has given a shout-out to Ananya Panday by congratulating her on her Bollywood debut.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Kartik Aaryan
Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan took internet by storm when they were spotted leaving a Bandra restaurant together a few months ago. Since then the two continue to fuel romance rumours.
And looks like Kartik is doing nothing to dispel rumours of an alleged affair as he has shared a loving post for Ananya on the release of her first movie Student of the Year 2.
Kartik gave a shout-out to the newbie actress by congratulating her on her Bollywood debut.
"Congratulations on your big day. Keep brightening up the big screen with your bright smile n cuteness @ananyapanday #SOTY2," Kartik wrote alongside an adorable picture of them staring at Kartik's phone.
Recently, when Kartik was asked about alleged date with Ananya, the actor told Aaj Tak, "People say all sorts of things if we have lunch or dinner together. It was just one dinner. I find it strange to read such things about myself."
On the other hand, during her appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, Ananya had professed that she had a major crush on Kartik, just like her contemporary, Sara Ali Khan, who had said she wanted to go on a coffee date with the actor.
Ananya said that she found Kartik "damn cute" and would like to tag along on his date with Sara.
Interestingly, Ananya's sophomore project stars Kartik opposite her. Titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film will also feature Bhumi Pednekar.
Meanwhile, Student Of The Year 2 revolves around the newest batch of students from the prestigious St Teresa's. The film, which features Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in a complicated love triangle, released on May 10.
