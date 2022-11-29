Kartik Aaryan Got Weird Thoughts, Sleepless Nights After Freddy's Shooting, Reveals 'I Became a Loner'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities right now. The actor delivered one of the few hits of this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is now geared up for the release of his next film, Freddy. The film will see the actor play the role of a dentist and in one of his recent interviews, Kartik revealed that he has worked on the smallest details of his character.

Talking to Etimes, he said, “I have worked on the smallest of details of his character. I even had visited a dentist to learn about their profession." He continued, “When you start behaving like a character, things do happen to you in a similar way then."

However, the actor also revealed that he went through a dark space after the filming of Freddy. “I had heard about it from other actors and had read about it too. I did go through it. I won’t lie about it. I was someone who liked to spend a lot of time with his family and friends, but after Freddy, the I had become a loner for a while," Kartik revealed. “Suddenly I started thinking like that. I had started to get weird thoughts in my mind and there were also sleepless nights,” he further added.

Freddy, which also stars Alaya F chronicles the life of an innocent-looking man who is a dentist during the day but turns into a murderer at night. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the romantic thriller has skipped theatrical release and has opted for an OTT release. It will drop o Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

Besides Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of films ahead of him. He will be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He also has Captain India with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

