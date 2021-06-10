Kartik Aaryan Grooves to Allu Arjun’s 'Butta Bomma' Song

National heartthrob Kartik Aaryan never misses a chance to mesmerise his massive 21.5 million fam on Instagram. Besides his stunning photos and spectacular videos, the actor attracts attention with his witty captions and punchlines. However, his recent dance clip has swirled a storm online. This time, with a dance performance, Kartik not only set the stage on fire but ablazed the internet with around 7 lakh views and countless likes.

In the video, the handsome hunk is seen shaking a leg with two choreographers — Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. The actor grooved on the famous track of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde titled Butta Bomma from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Sung by Armaan Malik and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, the song is a record breaking hit with 62 crore views on YouTube. Dispensing coolness in grey tee paired with black bottoms and brown cap, the actor was a sight for sore eyes. He not only mastered some extremely complex choreography, but did it with utmost ease.

The video has left his fans filled with surprise as they outpoured the clip with countless reactions. Besides his fans, his friends from the industry too heaped praises on the actor for showing some incredible moves. From Varun Dhawan to Suchitra Tyagi, celebs couldn’t control themselves from commending the actor on his incredible dance moves. Lauren Gottlieb commented, “WHOA! I’ve never seen a Bollywood actor hit and control moves the way you do. Let gooo!” Needless to say, Kartik donning a dancer’s hat has definitely left people in awe of his moves.

On the work front, Kartik will woo the audience with his next Bollywood flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor will step in the shoes of Akshay Kumar for the sequence of this Aneess Bazmee’s horror film. It is slated to release in November this year. Next, the actor also has Dhamaka, an action-thriller by Ram Madhvani, in the pipeline.

