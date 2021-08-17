Kartik Aaryan Grooves to 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai?', Makes Fans Nostalgic

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan brightened up the day of his 21.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday with an uber-cool dance video. Blessing the Instagram feeds of his online followers the actor impressed his fans with some groovy dance moves. The 30-year-old actor was dancing along with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji to the EDM version of 90s hit song Choli ke Peeche kya hai. The song created a perfect beat for the fascinating dance moves as Cook Cook played on loop.

Kartik was dressed in a pair of comfy yellow track pants which he paired with a grey sweatshirt. The actor accompanied the Insatgram Reel with a rhyming caption as he wrote, “We cook… people look. But this is how you do the hook. Cook Cook Challenge.”

The video has been viewed by over 1.6 million Instagram users and has received over 352k likes since it was shared on the social media platform earlier today. Several fans and celebrities left their comments on the post. Wife of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Khan S Nadiadwala commented, “Fab Phew phew.”

Social media creative influencer Niharika Nm expressed her curiosity and asked Kartik in the comments section, “What you cooked?” Replying to Niharika’s query, Kartik wrote, “Still cooking.” One fan commended Kartik’s rhyming and wrote, Waah kya rhyming kari hai. (Wow what rhyming you have done).”

The actor often shares his videos from fun dance routines on his Instagram handle. Last week the actor shared an entertaining video from one of his dance sessions with choreographers Piyush and Shazia. Dressed in all black the actor was seen in a black face mask as he danced to the bop beats of Rowdy Baby from the movie Maari 2.

The Tamil song became an instant hit among listeners in 2018. Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja the song is sung by Tamil actor Dhanush and singer Dhee.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka. He also has Sameer Vidwans’s Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in the pipe-line.

