Kartik Aaryan Happy to Get Offers from Makers He Always Wanted to Work With
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS), a new-age love triangle set with a 'bromance' twist, released on February 23, and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The film will air on Sony MAX on Sunday.
Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan says the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has opened many opportunities for him.
"Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, now there are more opportunities for me in terms of films. I'm getting offers from the makers I always wanted to work with. Industry have always been nice to me but yes, now they are ready to invest more in me," Kartik said in a statement to IANS.
In real life, what is important love or friendship?
"That's a tricky one. But I'll tell you honestly, both are very important for me... like oxygen. I can't live without them."
Talking about his work, he said: "I always try to pick up interesting scripts and thankfully, I have been lucky to get scripts like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Akash Vaani' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Luv sir (Ranjan) and my combination has always worked at the box-office and with SKTKS, we have managed to connect with a wide range of audience."
