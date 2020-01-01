Kartik Aaryan Has a Crazy Fan Experience as Four Girls Show Up at His House
Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, had a crazy fan encounter when a bunch of female fans showed up at his Juhu house to meet him.
Image: Instagram
Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest actors in the industry. He is steadily climbing up the ladder to stardom after his 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a big hit. He was since then seen in Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, both of which became hits at the box office. He has a huge female fan-following ever since his Pyaar Ka Punchnama debut and according to a recent report in Pinkvilla, the actor had a crazy fan encounter at his own home.
According to the portal, a source said that the actor was expecting other guests at his Juhu home and when the doorbell rang he opened the door to find four girls waiting for him. The actor humbly obliged the girls with pictures and selfies. The fans were excited to meet the actor. After the fans left he was confused and his mother called the security team to ask how the girls got to his house at the first place.
According to the source, the security person in the building said that he believed the girls to be guests that the actor was expecting and hence they were let in.
Kartik will be next seen in Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. The film, produced by Karan Johar, will be the sequel to the 2008 film starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. He will also be a part of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.
