Kartik Aaryan Has Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar to Lean On in Pati Patni Aur Woh Posters
'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' official film posters were unveiled by the makers on social media. The film releases on December 6.
Pati, Patni Aur Woh posters, courtesy of Instagram
After releasing character posters of lead stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, filmmakers of Pati, Patni Aur Woh also unveiled new film posters on Wednesday morning. Featuring Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya in their respective husband, wife and the 'other woman' avatars, the film posters have definitely raised the expectations of the film going audiences. Pati, Patni Aur Woh is an adaptation of the 1978 hit starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.
Sharing the first posters of the Mudassar Aziz directorial, Bhumi wrote on Instagram, "Daaye ho ya baaye, kahin nahi tikti Chintu Tyagi ki nigahein 👀 👫💃 #PatiPatniAurWoh." In the posters, Kartik's Chintu is leaning onto both women for comfort and company. While the two women pose elegantly, Kartik can be seen bringing his fun side out in the background. The colourful posters promise that the film is going to be a fun-filled glimpse into the life of a married couple.
Check out the first posters of Pati, Patni Aur Woh here:
Pati, Patni Aur Woh also features Aparshakti Khurana and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra and will release on December 6, 2019.
