Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Has Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar to Lean On in Pati Patni Aur Woh Posters

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' official film posters were unveiled by the makers on social media. The film releases on December 6.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kartik Aaryan Has Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar to Lean On in Pati Patni Aur Woh Posters
Pati, Patni Aur Woh posters, courtesy of Instagram

After releasing character posters of lead stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, filmmakers of Pati, Patni Aur Woh also unveiled new film posters on Wednesday morning. Featuring Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya in their respective husband, wife and the 'other woman' avatars, the film posters have definitely raised the expectations of the film going audiences. Pati, Patni Aur Woh is an adaptation of the 1978 hit starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

Read: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed

Sharing the first posters of the Mudassar Aziz directorial, Bhumi wrote on Instagram, "Daaye ho ya baaye, kahin nahi tikti Chintu Tyagi ki nigahein 👀 👫💃 #PatiPatniAurWoh." In the posters, Kartik's Chintu is leaning onto both women for comfort and company. While the two women pose elegantly, Kartik can be seen bringing his fun side out in the background. The colourful posters promise that the film is going to be a fun-filled glimpse into the life of a married couple.

Check out the first posters of Pati, Patni Aur Woh here:

Pati, Patni Aur Woh also features Aparshakti Khurana and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra and will release on December 6, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram