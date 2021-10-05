Kartik Aaryan Has Epic Reply to Fan's Question About His Lamborghini Urus; Read Here

It seems Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp outage on Monday night even got actor Kartik Aaryan to interact with his Twitter followers. The 30-year-old actor ran an ‘Ask Kartik’ session on Monday night and fans flooded the actor’s Twitter mentions with their questions. From knowing his favourite thing about his hometown Gwalior to his car collection, Kartik’s fans made sure they covered the entire spectrum.

The actor also made sure that he answered fans’ questions in his typical candid and humorous style. As one user asked the actor, “Bhai Lambo kaisi hai (Brother how is your Lamborghini?)” Replying to this question, Kartik answered, “Average kam deti hai (Does not give a good average).”

Earlier in April, Kartik had bought the Lamborghini Urus and had even paid a whopping Rs50 lakh to fly the model straight from Italy in the country, in a move to avoid the three-month waiting period for the vehicle to reach India. The actor had even posted a video on Instagram to share his new purchase with his followers. Kartik was seen posing next to his charcoal grey Lamborghini Urus. The video showed him posing with his new luxury ride when a sudden confetti bomb surprises him. Captioning the video, Kartik had written, “Kharid li. Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon. (Finally bought it. But perhaps I am not made for expensive things).”

During Monday’s interactive session on Twitter, fans also asked the actor about his upcoming projects. One fan asked Kartik when he will be working with his Luka Chuppi co-actor Kriti Sanon next. To this the actor replied that he is waiting for Sanon’s dates to schedule something.

The actor also answered another fan’s question who asked about the release date of his Netflix special movie Dhamaka. Kartik gave a cryptic response to this query and hinted “Wait for my birthday treat.”

Kartik’s birthday is on November 22, hence fans can expect the movie to come out during that time.

