Kartik Aaryan Has Not Signed Three-Film Deal With Pooja Entertainments, Clarifies Production House

Various stories have circulated in recent months about Kartik Aaryan getting signed on and then dropping out of several productions. According to one of these rumours, Pooja Entertainment has signed the Love Aaj Kal 2 star to a three-film agreement. The production house, in response to the report, turned to their official Twitter handle and denied all claims.

As the rumours state, Kartik was said to have received a three-film agreement from renowned producer Vashu Bhagnani. The production house responded to a news site report by claiming that there is no truth to the tale and that the actor was not a part of any contract.

No truth to this at all.https://t.co/5fIkgT8ylX— Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) September 11, 2021

According to numerous media sources, people familiar with the production company stated that rumours like these are based on speculative assumptions and should be validated before being published. According to the source, the production house's primary focus is on creating and completing existing and upcoming projects.

On the other hand, the actor is ready to wrap the filming for Bhool Bhulaiya 2. He just posted a story on Instagram with a photo of the clipboard with the word 'Climax' written on it.

He also suffered a case of laryngitis where he briefly lost his voice after. During Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot, Kartik had to perform a lot of shouting and screaming in the climactic scene. Kartik simply lost his voice at the end, and the entire team was terrified and panicked. The actor was given immediate medical assistance and the doctor’s diagnosis revealed that Kartik’s voice needed some rest due to laryngitis and it was not very serious.

Reportedly Kartik resumed shooting after a long break and started filming Freddy. The actor announced the news on social media, posting a silhouette image of himself with the caption 'Freddy.'

Kartik also has a wide slate of projects in the works, including the first-ever thriller, Ram Madhvani's Netflix feature Dhamaka supported by RSVP films; Sajid Nadiadwala's next big musical love tale, Captain India directed by Hansal Mehta; and Freddy with Ekta Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here