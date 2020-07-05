Kartik Aaryan Has Perfect Response for Paparazzi Asking Him to Step Out

Kartik Aaryan has been urging fans to stay inside their respective homes amid the coronavirus spread. The actor himself has been taking his advice seriously and has not stepped out for more than 100 days now, since the lockdown began in March and all shooting related work was halted.

Now, Kartik, who is a paparazzi and fan favourite, was urged to step out as lockdown restrictions have been eased and shooting is resuming slowly and steadily with proper precautions. Posting a comment on Kartik's picture, Viral Bhayani wrote, "Carona aunty is not going but we need to work from 9 to 5 or how will we eat and survive. Time to hit the road Bollywood. It has been more than 100 days that #kartikaaryan has not stepped out otherwise there used to be not a single day that he was not clicked. Aa jao bhai sanyas ho gaya pura .. paapi pap is waiting down (sic)."

Responding to this, Kartik wrote, "Even if I step out, will be in a PPE. Pehchanoge kaise (sic)??"

On the movies front, it has been revealed that Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will resume shoot in September in Lucknow. The movie features Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. He is also working on Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

