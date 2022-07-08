CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#ShinzoAbe#IndvsEng
Home » News » Movies » Kartik Aaryan Hilariously Asks 'Aadhar Card Doon?' After Fans In Europe Can't Believe It's Him
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Hilariously Asks 'Aadhar Card Doon?' After Fans In Europe Can't Believe It's Him

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 09:19 IST

Kartik Aaryan replies 'main aadhar card dun? to fans who ask him if it's really him in Europe.

Kartik Aaryan replies 'main aadhar card dun? to fans who ask him if it's really him in Europe.

Kartik Aaryan, who has basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had a hilarious interaction with his fans in Europe.

After the tremendous success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, the actor has treated its crew to a much needed vacation in Europe. Aaryan’s pictures are going viral on social media where he is seen walking through the quaint streets of Europe, clicking photos in picturesque locations.

In a recent video that went viral, a fan is seen walking towards Kartik and asking the actor if it is actually him because his friends are doubting it. All the while Kartik is seen enjoying his food but he suddenly passes a look towards the fans gathered and replies to this question with ‘Aadhar card dikhaun?’ (Should I show my Aadhar Card?)

The fan quickly turns to his friends and says, ‘See, I told you’ and requests them to click a picture of him with the actor.

The actor has been posting a lot of pictures from this vacation, one which recently went viral was the one with the caption ‘Chicha Bhatija’. The picture was of Kartik with a man on the streets of Amsterdam, the two are seen twinning in their glowing orange and blue attire.

On the work front, after the roaring success of Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 in the box office. Kartik Aaryan is fairly occupied this coming year starting with Rohit Dhawan directed Shehzada, followed by Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Sameer Vidwans, Satyanarayan ki Prem Katha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 08, 2022, 09:19 IST
last updated:July 08, 2022, 09:19 IST