Kartik Aaryan Holding an Umbrella for Sara Ali Khan Outside the Gym Reminds Us of NickYanka at Cannes
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romance drama.
Image: instagram
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are rumoured to be a couple and they keep making headlines by being spotted together on several occasions. The actors, who recently wrapped their film, tentatively titled Aaj Kal, were spotted outside the gym on Thursday.
Amidst heavy showers, Sara and Kartik hit the gym. Kartik was seen holding an umbrella for Sara, which reminds us of a super-romantic moment between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during this year's Cannes. While Sara was already drenched and was seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts, Kartik opted for an all-black outfit.
Check out the picture below:
Comparing it to NickYanka's Riviera moment at Cannes:
View this post on Instagram
Riviera romance A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
Sara and Kartik are often spotted dropping and receiving each other from airports. Sara recently visited him in Lucknow where he is shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On her birthday, Kartik flew down to Bangkok, where she is shooting for CoolieNo 1 remake with Varun Dhawan to spend time with her.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 ❤️ And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask ) A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on
Recently Kartik Aaryan opened up about working with Sara Ali Khan to Bombay Times. “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again,” he shared.
Their film, rumoured to be Love Aaj Kal sequel, directed by Imtiaz Ali, will be released on February 14, 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Taylor Swift Becomes Highest-paid Celebrity in World, Kylie Jenner Second on List
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 2020, Suggests Teaser
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral