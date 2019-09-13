Kartik Aaryan Holding an Umbrella for Sara Ali Khan Outside the Gym Reminds Us of NickYanka at Cannes

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are rumoured to be a couple and they keep making headlines by being spotted together on several occasions. The actors, who recently wrapped their film, tentatively titled Aaj Kal, were spotted outside the gym on Thursday.

Amidst heavy showers, Sara and Kartik hit the gym. Kartik was seen holding an umbrella for Sara, which reminds us of a super-romantic moment between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during this year's Cannes. While Sara was already drenched and was seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts, Kartik opted for an all-black outfit.

Check out the picture below:

Comparing it to NickYanka's Riviera moment at Cannes:

View this post on Instagram Riviera romance A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 18, 2019 at 11:57am PDT

Sara and Kartik are often spotted dropping and receiving each other from airports. Sara recently visited him in Lucknow where he is shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On her birthday, Kartik flew down to Bangkok, where she is shooting for CoolieNo 1 remake with Varun Dhawan to spend time with her.

Recently Kartik Aaryan opened up about working with Sara Ali Khan to Bombay Times. “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again,” he shared.

Their film, rumoured to be Love Aaj Kal sequel, directed by Imtiaz Ali, will be released on February 14, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.