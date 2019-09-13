Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Holding an Umbrella for Sara Ali Khan Outside the Gym Reminds Us of NickYanka at Cannes

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romance drama.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kartik Aaryan Holding an Umbrella for Sara Ali Khan Outside the Gym Reminds Us of NickYanka at Cannes
Image: instagram
Loading...

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are rumoured to be a couple and they keep making headlines by being spotted together on several occasions. The actors, who recently wrapped their film, tentatively titled Aaj Kal, were spotted outside the gym on Thursday.

Amidst heavy showers, Sara and Kartik hit the gym. Kartik was seen holding an umbrella for Sara, which reminds us of a super-romantic moment between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during this year's Cannes. While Sara was already drenched and was seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts, Kartik opted for an all-black outfit.

Check out the picture below: 

 

  Comparing it to NickYanka's Riviera moment at Cannes: 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Riviera romance A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Sara and Kartik are often spotted dropping and receiving each other from airports. Sara recently visited him in Lucknow where he is shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On her birthday, Kartik flew down to Bangkok, where she is shooting for CoolieNo 1 remake with Varun Dhawan to spend time with her.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 ❤️ And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask ) A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Recently Kartik Aaryan opened up about working with Sara Ali Khan to Bombay Times. “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again,” he shared.

Their film, rumoured to be Love Aaj Kal sequel, directed by Imtiaz Ali, will be released on February 14, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram