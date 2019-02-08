Kartik Aaryan: I'm in a Committed Relationship with Work, Fans; There’s No One Else in My Life

He has a huge female fan following within and outside Bollywood, and there are relationship rumours galore. But actor Kartik Aaryan says he is only committed to his work and fans.In an interview for the February issue of Exhibit Magazine, Kartik was asked about his plans for Valentine's Day.He said, "I'll be shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh and will be in the middle of Luka Chuppi promotions. Honestly, as of now, I'm in a committed relationship with my work and fans. No one else is in my life. I'm happy and I'm enjoying."In this day and age of online dating, what relationship advice would he want to give the millennials? "If you feel that you have found your soul mate, then just be with him or her. Give attention, be honest, and love them as much as you can."Kartik is not a star kid, but he has built a fan following with youth entertainers like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which he says has been a life-changing film for him.Taking about his upcoming projects, he said, "My next film Luka Chuppi is up for release. Apart from that, I have signed three more films and they are about to go on floors now, one by one.”“I'm happy for all these things happening in my life. I'm trying to balance between professional and personal life. And yes, I have also moved into my new house with my parents here and so I am in a happy space," he added.However, Kartik says he wants to go beyond the roles he is known for. "I really want to do something dark and edgier. I love doing comedies and rom-coms but grey characters attract me a lot. Recently, there was a script which had come to me and it had a dark character and I was blindly going to do it but later, I realised that I should wait a little more."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.