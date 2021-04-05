Kartik Aaryan Informs He is Covid-19 Negative in a Witty Way: 14 Din Ka Vanvaas Khatam

Kartik Aaryan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22, has announced that he has recovered fully now. The actor revealed that he has tested negative with a funny selfie and a equally hilarious caption. Kartik posed for the selfie making a minus sign with his finger and wrote, “Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work."

On Sunday, he shared an old picture of him posing with a kitten, saying that he was waiting for his test results. Kartik tested positive for Covid on March 22. He was shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, where he features alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani, when he had to pause after contracting the virus.

The actor kept up his funny posts on Instagram while in quarantine. Last week he posted a picture on Instagram doing a handstand, dressed in grey sweatshirt and pants. “Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai! Good morning! (After Covid everything seems upside down. Good morning!)” Kartik captioned the image.

Ekta Kapoor wished him a speedy recovery on his post, “Get wel sooonest.” Kartik replied to her that he watched the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by her, during his quarantine. “”@ektarkapoor ghar baithe kum kum bhagya dekh raha hun and getting better,” he said.