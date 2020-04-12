Kartik Aaryan Interviews COVID-19 Survivor in New Series Koki Poochega

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been very active on social media and is spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus, launched a new talk show on his YouTube channel called Koki Poochega. The actor has announced that he will be interviewing coronavirus survivors, as well as doctors, medical staff, policemen, social workers among others or this work from home project.

Kartik shared a sneak-peek of the first episode with Sumiti Singh, one of the first survivors of coronavirus in the country. In the Instagram post shared by the actor, Kartik can be seen asking Sumiti how she contracted the virus over skype call.

In typically Kartik fashion, he also gives the reference of Jimmy Shergill's character from Munnabhai MBBS. "Koki Poochega episode 1 - Sumiti Singh, one of India's first Covid-19 survivors," he captioned the post.

Kartik had taken to Instagram on Saturday to post the intro of his new YouTube series. "#KokiPoochega Aaj Se," he wrote.

Take a look:

Among Kartik's awareness videos include a Coronavirus rap, as well as a Pyaar Ka Punchnama fashion monologue on Coronavirus.

Take a look below:

