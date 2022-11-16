Kartik Aaryan Introduces All To Freddy's Obsession Aka Alaya F In New Poster; Check Here

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next release - Freddy. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and revealed the second poster of the film. With the poster, Kartik introduced his co-star Alaya F and spilled details about her character. He revealed that Alaya will be seen playing the role of Kainaaz in the movie and described her as ‘Freddy’s obsession’. “Meet Freddy’s Obsession - Kainaaz @alayaf #Freddy (sic)," he wrote.

Soon after the poster was shared, fans flooded the comment section, expressing excitement for the movie. “Waiting for the new combo," one of the fans wrote. “Freddy is gonna be nxt biggest Blockbuster of 2022," another social media user commented. “Can’t wait to see you both onscreen!! Aahhh SCREAMINGGGGG," a third comment read.

Last month, Kartik unveiled the first poster of the film which showed an animated turtle carrying a set of jaws on it. However, the jaws also had a rose in it. Later, he shared another poster revealing his look from the movie. In the picture, the actor was seen holding a broken jaw with blood stains on his finger. “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon 🐢#Freddy 🖤" he had written.

Freddy is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, Freddy also stars Jeniffer Piccinato in key a role. Although the release date of the film has not been announced, it has already been revealed that Freddy will be available on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. Besides Freddy, he will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the shooting for which is currently underway. The film will mark his re-collaboration with Kiara Advani. Kartik also has Shehzaada with Kriti Sanon and Captain India in his pipeline.

