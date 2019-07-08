Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Introduces His 'New BFF' From Himachal, Posts Playful Video on Instagram

Kartik Aaryan has just wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next film in Himachal and has been posting photos and videos from his shooting schedule in the hills.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan Introduces His 'New BFF' From Himachal, Posts Playful Video on Instagram
The shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has just wrapped up in Himachal. The film's actors and crew have been sharing photos and videos from the Himachal leg of the film's shoot. Touted as the remake/sequel of Love Aaj Kal, the film is yet to get a title, but has generated a lot of curiosity for bringing together Sara Ali Khan and Kartik for the first time.

The actors were earlier seen dressing up like the locals, posing for photos in the mall road in Shimla. Now, Kartik has posted a video of him playing with kids somewhere in Himachal. In the video, he is seen shaking hands with a school girl, and jokingly not letting it go.

He captioned the video, "Playing around with my new bff." It is evident the film's team had a lot of fun shooting in the hills, and it wasn't all work and no play for them.

View this post on Instagram

Playing around with my new bff

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Sara, Kartik and even Imtiaz have been shared behind the scenes moments from the sets of the film. A few days back, Kartik had shared an emotional video after delivering his last shot for the film, which showed him hugging the director and shedding a tear.

Sharing another photo, Kartik put up a heartfelt note for his co-star, saying that he "couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95". From their photos, it is evident that the film was shot in highly picturesque landscapes. Sara and Kartik's smiles are enough evidence to suggest that they had the time of their lives while shooting for the film.

